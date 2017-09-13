U.S. Producer Prices Rise Less Than Expected In August

Producer prices in the U.S. rose by slightly less than expected in the month of August, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand edged up by 0.2 percent in August after slipping by 0.1 percent in July. Economists had expected the index to climb by 0.3 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices inched up by 0.1 percent in August after dipping by 0.1 percent in July. Core prices had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent.

