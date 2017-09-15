U.S. Retail Sales Unexpectedly Dip 0.2% In August

Primarily reflecting a steep drop in auto sales, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing an unexpected decline in U.S. retail sales in the month of August.

The report said retail sales dipped by 0.2 percent in August after rising by a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in July.

Economists had expected retail sales to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.6 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding the slump in auto sales, retail sales rose by 0.2 percent in August after climbing by 0.4 percent in July. Ex-auto sales had been expected to increase by 0.5 percent.

