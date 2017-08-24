UK Car Production Rises Ahead Of Summer Factory Shutdowns: SMMT

British carmakers ramped up production for new and existing models in July ahead of summer factory shutdowns, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said Thursday.

Car production increased 7.8 percent year-on-year to 136,397 units in July after seven consecutive months of decline.

Production for home market surged 17.7 percent and that for exports grew 5.3 percent in July. Cars made for overseas buyers represented nearly 80 percent of production with 106,525 units shipped abroad, compared with 29,872 which stayed at home.

Although new car production decreased by 1.6 percent during the year-to-date period, output exceeded the one million mark.

“As the timing and length of these manufacturing pauses can shift each year, market performance comparisons for July and August should always be treated with caution, but as long as the economic conditions at home and abroad stay broadly stable we expect new car production to remain in line with expectations for the rest of 2017,” Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said.

