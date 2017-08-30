UK Consumer Confidence Inches Higher – GfK

Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom ticked slightly higher in August, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Thursday with an index score of -10.

That beat forecasts for a score of -13 and was up from -12 in July.

GfK said the improvement may be nothing more than a dead cat bounce in an otherwise declining trend as a result of the Brexit situation.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com