UK Consumer Confidence Inches Higher – GfK

Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom ticked slightly higher in August, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Thursday with an index score of -10.
That beat forecasts for a score of -13 and was up from -12 in July.
GfK said the improvement may be nothing more than a dead cat bounce in an otherwise declining trend as a result of the Brexit situation.
