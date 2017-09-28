UK Consumer Confidence Ticks Higher In September – GfK

Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom improved slightly in September, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Friday with an index score of -9.
That beat forecasts for a reading of -11, and it was up from -10.
But it still remained firmly in negative territory, signaling that pessimists outnumber optimists.
