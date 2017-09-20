UK Employers' Confidence In Economy Falls In September: REC

British employers’ confidence in the economy fell to the lowest level since Brexit, the latest JobsOutlook survey by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation showed Wednesday.

A net balance of -7 said the economic conditions are getting worse in September versus -3 in August.

Despite falling confidence in the economy as a whole, confidence in hiring and investment decisions remains positive at +10 percent, the survey revealed.

About 36 percent expect to find a shortage of temporary agency workers to meet their needs.

“Employers are showing a great deal of resilience as they continue to hire despite a growing number losing faith in the direction the economy is heading,” REC chief executive Kevin Green, said.

“The political climate isn’t helping the situation. Businesses need clarity in order to plan effectively and so far the Brexit negotiations have not resolved any of the core issues,” Green added.

