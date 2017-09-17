UK House Prices Slide 1.2% In September – Rightmove

House prices in the United Kingdom were down 1.2 percent on month in September, property tracking website Rightmove said on Monday.

That follows the 0.9 percent decline in August, and it marks the third monthly drop in four months.

A 2.9 percent drop in the London region was the main culprit, as prices would have fallen just 0.5 percent without that area.

On a yearly basis, house prices advanced 1.1 percent, slowing from the 3.1 percent spike in the previous month.

“Estate agents are clearly advising many sellers that they have to lower their price expectations to fit in with buyers’ stretched financial resources, with that price compromise hopefully generating extra buyer interest,” said Rightmove Director Miles Shipside.

