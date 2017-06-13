UK Inflation Accelerates In May

UK inflation accelerated unexpectedly in May and factory gate prices continued to increase, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.

Inflation rose to 2.9 percent in May from 2.7 percent in April. Economists had forecast the annual rate to remain unchanged at 2.7 percent. This was the highest inflation since 2013.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased to 2.6 percent from 2.4 percent in April.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.3 percent, slightly faster than the 0.2 percent increase economists had forecast.

The consumer prices index including owner occupiers’ housing costs advanced 2.7 percent annually in May versus 2.6 percent in April.

Another report from the ONS showed that output price inflation held steady at 3.6 percent in May. The rate came in line with expectations.

At the same time, input price inflation eased to 11.6 percent from 15.6 percent, while economists forecast it to slow moderately to 13.5 percent.

Month-on-month, output prices edged up 0.1 percent compared to a 0.4 percent increase in April. Meanwhile, input prices fell 1.3 percent, following a 0.3 percent drop.

