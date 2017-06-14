UK Jobless Rate Remains Stable

The UK unemployment rate remained at the lowest level since 1975, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.

The ILO jobless rate came in at 4.6 percent in three months to April, the same rate as seen in three months to March, and in line with expectations.

At the same time, the employment rate was 74.8 percent, the joint highest since comparable records began in 1971.

In nominal terms, average earnings including bonus increased 2.1 percent versus 2.3 percent in the January to March period. The expected rate was 2.4 percent.

The claimant count held steady at 2.3 percent in May and the number of people claiming benefits rose by 7,300 from April.

