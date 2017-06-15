The UK was expected to report a drop of 0.8% in retail sales m/m in May after a surprising leap of 2.3% in April. Year over year, a rise of 1.7% was on the cards after 4% beforehand. Excluding fuel, a fall of 0.8% m/m and a rise of 1.9% y/y were on the cards. […] The post UK retail sales fall by 1.2% – GBP/USD falls appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story