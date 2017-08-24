The second estimate of UK GDP was expected to confirm the initial read of 0.3% q/q and 1.7% y/y. The level of investment was expected to rise by 0.2% and services by 0.5%. GBP/USD was bouncing from the lows, moving above 1.28 ahead of the publication. But in general, Sterling is weak. EUR/GBP is trading […] The post UK revised GDP Q2 confirmed at 0.3% q/q, 1.7% y/y appeared first on Forex Crunch.
