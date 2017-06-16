United States W/e Ecri Weekly Annualized* Decrease to 3.7 % Vs Prev 4.1 % (revised from 4.2 %)

UNITED STATES W/E ECRI WEEKLY ANNUALIZED* DECREASE TO 3.7 % VS PREV 4.1 % (REVISED FROM 4.2 %)The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com