US: Trump Expands Travel Ban To Include North Korea And Venezuela

United States President Donald Trump issued a new travel ban to block the entry into the country of people from eight countries more, including citizens of Venezuela, North Korea and Chad.

The decree replaces a previous one, released in March, banning travelers from six Muslim-majority countries. The new travel ban comes into force on October 18 for Venezuelan, North Korean and Chadian citizens, while is valid since yesterday for people from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia. The new travel ban has no expiration date.

Sudanese citizens were removed from the travel ban list. Citizens of Iraq will not be vetted, but are subject to additional verification to determine whether they ‘pose a risk to U.S. Security.’

The Trump administration claims that the travel ban is necessary to ‘remove risks to national security,’ despite allegations of official discrimination against Muslims.

