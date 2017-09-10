US: Trump Signs Aid Package To Harvey's Victims

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a US$ 15.25 billion relief package to victims of the Hurricane Harvey, which includes raising the government debt ceiling, according to the White House.

The aid package was approved this morning by 316-90 in the House of Representatives and is expected to pass in the Senate. “It is possible that President Trump signs the bill today,” counselor Tom Bossert told a news conference.

The measure’s progress in Congress comes after a deal reached on Wednesday between Trump and Democratic opposition leaders. “Thanks to the bipartisan agreement, it was possible to move forward on debt and funding,” said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

The package ensures government funding through December 8, allowing the Treasury Department to meet its obligations beyond the deadline of September 29.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com