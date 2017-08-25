Dollar/CAD may have ended the consolidation phase and is resuming its downtrend. Will it reach new lows? GDP stands out as we turn the page on September. Here are the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Canadian wholesales sales disappointed with a drop of 0.5%, significantly worse than expected. However, retail sales provided […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Aug. 28-Sep. 1 2017 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

