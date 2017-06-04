The Canadian dollar was almost unchanged last week, with USD/CAD closing at 1.3480. This week’s key event is Employment Change. Here is an outlook on the major market-movers and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. In the US, Nonfarm Payrolls was dismal, as the gain of 138 thousand was well below expectations. This reading was surprising, coming on […] The post USD/CAD Forecast June 5-9 2017 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story