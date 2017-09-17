Dollar/CAD consolidated its losses and defined a new, lower range. The upcoming week features inflation data among other figures. Here are the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Data in Canada was positive, with a beat in housing starts and also in the NFPI. Together with a rise in oil prices, it was […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Sep. 18-22 2017 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story