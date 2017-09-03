Another week, another escalation in tensions around North Korea. The rogue nation claims it tested a mighty hydrogen bomb. While this cannot be verified, the artificial earthquake that was detected in the region seems massive enough. The tremors of 6.3 in the Richter scale pointed to a bomb that is 9.8 times deadlier than in […] The post USD/JPY gaps sharply lower on North Korean hydrogen bomb test appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story