VENEZUELA: Caracas Rejects Sanctions Announced By Washington

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza rejected the executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, which prohibits all its commercial and financial partners and U.S. companies or with capital in that country to make any agreement or transaction with the state-owned oil company Petr?leos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and the South American country’s government.

Speaking to the press at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, Arreaza said that the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela correspond to “a non-civilized and aggressive policy that transgresses the sovereignty of Venezuela.”

Arreaza stressed that Caracas would evaluate its next steps to avoid that the sanctions affect the Venezuelan people.

“The United States can not intervene in the internal affairs of Venezuela. The threats are not against an individual but an entire people,” said the Venezuelan Foreign Minister.

