VENEZUELA: Constituent Assembly Calls Up Anti-imperialist Front Against U.S.

The Venezuelan government will analyze the creation of an anti-imperialist Patriotic Front following the threats and sanctions applied by the United States government, said the second vice-president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), Isa?as Rodr?guez.

“It is necessary to create this organization, with no specific colors, parties or individualities, because it is to defend the nation from this attack against our people by the far-right wing,” said Rodr?guez, quoted by the Venezuelan News Agency.

According to the United States ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, the U.S. government maintains “all options on the table to restore democracy in Venezuela” and has the “backing of countries in the region.”

Amid a series of sanctions against the Venezuelan government members, including the President Nicol?s Maduro, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened military action against the South American country to “restore democracy.”

