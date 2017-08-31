VENEZUELA: Country And China Keep Joint Investment Portfolio

Venezuela and China agreed to advance with their joint investment portfolio and oil cooperation agreements. The decision was made in the framework of a round table held by the China-Venezuela High-Level Joint Commission in Caracas.

Among the agreements is the increase of China’s stake in the mixed oil company Sinovensa, which operates in the Orinoco Oil Belt.

During the meeting, it was reported that the Chinese oil company CNPC Am?rica is interested in taking part in the reactivation of 800 wells in the Orinoco Oil Belt, which would generate an output increase estimated at 42 thousand barrels of crude oil per day.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Petroleum Eulogio Del Pino also reported on the development of a new refinery in China, to be projected with CNCP.

