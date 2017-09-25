VENEZUELA: Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Lima Declaration

The Foreign Ministers of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay and Peru have reaffirmed the Lima Declaration, in which they pledge to joint efforts to solve the political crisis in Venezuela. The decision came at a meeting in New York last week.

In a statement released by the Mexican Foreign Ministry, the signatories regretted that Venezuela maintains “the breach of the democratic order, since its government violates constitutional norms, the will of the people and inter-American values, crackdown political dissent, hold prisoners and violates human rights and fundamental freedoms of individuals.”

They also expressed “support and solidarity to the democratically elected National Assembly, as well as their commitment to enforce non-recognition of the acts of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), and to continue the implementation of the Inter-American Democratic Charter to Venezuela.”

