VENEZUELA: Government Complains About Trump's Military Threats To The UN

The Venezuelan government denounced before the United Nations Human Rights Council the military threats made by U.S. President Donald Trump against the South American country.

“This threat has been rejected by governments and peoples from all over the world. The governments of Latin America and the Caribbean have condemned this unusual threat that, if materialized, would endanger regional peace and international security,” said the ambassador Jorge Valero, Venezuela’s permanent representative to the UN.

In August, after imposing sanctions against the Venezuelan President, Nicol?s Maduro, Donald Trump said that he did not rule out military action against Venezuela, classifying the country’s current situation as “dangerous chaos.”

