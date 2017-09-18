VENEZUELA: Maduro Praises U.S. Support For Dialogue With Opposition

Venezuela’s President Nicol?s Maduro praised the U.S. administration’s support for talks with the opposition to his government.

“I praise the President Donald Trump for his support to the national dialogue,” the Venezuelan president said on Sunday during his television program with the Bolivian President Evo Morales.

“We are going to help in this battle. Venezuela is an oil power. How can it not be in the sights of the American empire?” Maduro said.

According to Maduro, talks are “already underway.” Opposition leaders say that ‘it is only an exploratory’ process.

On Friday, the US State Department issued a statement announcing that “the United States reiterates its call for a complete restoration of democracy in Venezuela. We support serious negotiations that in good faith achieve this goal.”

