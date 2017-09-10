Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / VENEZUELA: Maduro Presents Economic Bill Draft Before ANC

VENEZUELA: Maduro Presents Economic Bill Draft Before ANC

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

President Nicol?s Maduro presented to Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly (ANC) eight bills aimed at reducing inflation and “speculation of the economic war provoked by the opposition.”

The presentation took place Thursday in a special session of the assembly.

“I have brought eight vital bills to address and resolve the issue of prices, induced inflation, the issue of economic war, and punish the smugglers,” Maduro said.

Among the bills presented, there is the Sovereign Supply and Agreed Prices, also called the “Plan 50 Act”, which will be implemented immediately. Under the law, “will be established a new system for fixing the maximum prices for the sale of 50 basic products and services in Venezuela.”

Maduro also introduced a tax regime bill for the development of the Orinoco mining belt, “to exploit minerals as a source of profitable income for Venezuela,” said the president in a statement.

Maduro also proposed a special regime law and penalties for crimes against the economy. “In a maximum of 30 days, an electronic billing system must be installed for the country’s 5,000 large taxpayers,” the document said.

Regarding foreign investment in Venezuela, Maduro introduced two bills, one on the promotion and protection of foreign investment in Venezuela and another on the regulation and operation for exchange houses, which will expand its opening and operation in the South American country.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.