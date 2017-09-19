VENEZUELA: PDVSA And Repsol Reaffirm Strategic Alliance Commitment

The Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA and Spain’s Repsol reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic alliances to boost crude oil production at the Petroquiriquire joint venture. Also, both ratified their union in the Perla offshore Perla gas field.

PDVSA President Nelson Mart?nez emphasized that Repsol is an important ally for the production of liquid hydrocarbons, with a significant volume of investments in Venezuela.

Repsol’s executive director Josu Jon Imaz described the meeting as very rewarding, adding that the increase in gas production in the Card?n IV bloc, where the Perla field is located, has been relevant in the last two years.

