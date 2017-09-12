VENEZUELA: Regional Elections To Be Held October 15

Venezuela will hold regional elections on October 15, according to the country’s National Electoral Council. Governors will be elected in 23 provinces. Venezuela’s expects that 18 million voters will attend.
According to the schedule, the electoral campaign will last 20 days, from September 23 to October 12.
This year’s regional elections do not include the Capital District, once the federal entity is under a special regime which does not contemplate the election of a governor.
