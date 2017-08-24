VENEZUELA: Two Colombian TV Channels Off The Air 'by Maduro''s Order'

Two Colombian television channel signals were turned off the air in Venezuela on Thursday. According to Caracol TV and RCN Colombia representatives, both channels had their signals off ‘under orders of the President of Venezuela, Nicol?s Maduro.’

“We deeply regret this decision by the Venezuelan government to remove Caracol Televisi?n from the air. We were taken out of the two cable operators,” said Juan Carvalho Vargas, Noticias Caracol’s director, in an interview with BLU Radio.

According to a Caracol statement, Maduro had criticized in the last few days a “terrible media campaign” against his government and pointed directly to Colombian media such as Caracol and El Tiempo and El Espectador newspapers.

Caracol said that the order was carried out by the telecommunications authority in Venezuela (Conatel), which in the last few months turned off U.S.’ CNN Espa?ol, Colombia’s El Tiempo and the Argentina’s Todo Noticias.

