YPF: CEO Ricardo Darr? Offers Resignation For 'personal Reasons'

Argentinean state-owned oil company YPF reported that the firm’s current CEO, Ricardo Darr?, offered his resignation for “personal reasons.” In a statement, YPF did not inform who will be its next CEO.

In the last few weeks, local media reported an alleged discomfort between the Argentinean President Mauricio Macri towards Darr?, who took office in June last year. According to those reports, Macri considered that Darr? did not get positive results as YPF’s CEO.

In parallel, the oil company created an Executive Committee of Internal Management, made up by the Executive Vice Presidencies of Upstream, Downstream, Gas, and Energy, the CFO and the new Vice Presidencies of Corporate Affairs Communications and Marketing and Operations and Transformation.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com