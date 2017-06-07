Breaking News
Home / AUD / Australia Balance of Trade

Australia Balance of Trade

Posted by: AUD Editor in AUD, Forex News 7 mins ago

Australia recorded a trade surplus of 3107 AUD Million in March of 2017. Balance of Trade in Australia averaged -543.13 AUD Million from 1971 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 4538 AUD Million in December of 2016 and a record low of -4150 AUD Million in April of 2015. In 2010 and 2011, Australia reported consistent trade surpluses due to high prices of commodities. However, from 2012 trade balance shifted back to deficit (with exception of first three months of 2014) mostly due to a sharp drop in value of commodity exports and increase in value of imports due to AUD depreciation. In 2015, the biggest trade surpluses were recorded with China, Hong Kong and Japan and New Zealand. The biggest trade deficits were recorded with the United States, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. This page provides the latest reported value for – Australia Balance of Trade – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.
Read Full Story

AUD Editor

Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.