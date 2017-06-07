Australia recorded a trade surplus of 3107 AUD Million in March of 2017. Balance of Trade in Australia averaged -543.13 AUD Million from 1971 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 4538 AUD Million in December of 2016 and a record low of -4150 AUD Million in April of 2015. In 2010 and 2011, Australia reported consistent trade surpluses due to high prices of commodities. However, from 2012 trade balance shifted back to deficit (with exception of first three months of 2014) mostly due to a sharp drop in value of commodity exports and increase in value of imports due to AUD depreciation. In 2015, the biggest trade surpluses were recorded with China, Hong Kong and Japan and New Zealand. The biggest trade deficits were recorded with the United States, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand. This page provides the latest reported value for – Australia Balance of Trade – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

