Banks Balance Sheet in Australia decreased to 4105.50 AUD Billion in the first quarter of 2017 from 4167.98 AUD Billion in the fourth quarter of 2016. Banks Balance Sheet in Australia averaged 1586.99 AUD Billion from 1990 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 4167.98 AUD Billion in the fourth quarter of 2016 and a record low of 322.96 AUD Billion in the first quarter of 1990. This page provides – Australia Banks Balance Sheet – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

