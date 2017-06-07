Building Permits in Australia increased to 4.40 percent in April from -10.30 percent in March of 2017. Building Permits in Australia averaged 0.34 percent from 1983 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 30.50 percent in May of 2012 and a record low of -22.40 percent in July of 2012. In Australia, Building Permits show the monthly change in the number of total dwelling units approved, including building activity carried out on existing buildings. This page provides the latest reported value for – Australia Building Permits – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

