Car Production in Australia decreased to 6937 Units in April from 11246 Units in March of 2017. Car Production in Australia averaged 21461.42 Units from 2004 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 39306 Units in November of 2004 and a record low of 6139 Units in January of 2017. This page provides – Australia Car Production- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

