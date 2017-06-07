Australia | Credit Rating

Standard & Poor’s credit rating for Australia stands at AAA with negative outlook. Moody’s credit rating for Australia was last set at Aaa with stable outlook. Fitch’s credit rating for Australia was last reported at AAA with stable outlook. In general, a credit rating is used by sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and other investors to gauge the credit worthiness of Australia thus having a big impact on the country’s borrowing costs. This page includes the government debt credit rating for Australia as reported by major credit rating agencies.

