Exports in Australia increased to 33343 AUD Million in March from 32567 AUD Million in February of 2017. Exports in Australia averaged 10122.79 AUD Million from 1971 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 33859 AUD Million in December of 2016 and a record low of 435 AUD Million in October of 1971. Rich in natural resources, Australia is a major exporter of commodities. Metalliferous ores and metal scrap account for 29 percent of total exports; coal, coke and briquettes for 15 percent; and gas for 7 percent. The country also exports: food and live animals (14 percent), mainly meat (5 percent) and cereals (4 percent); manufactured goods (6 percent), mainly non-ferrous metals (4 percent); and machinery and transport equipment (6 percent). Australia’s largest export markets are China (32 percent of total exports), Japan (16 percent), South Korea (7 percent), the US (5 percent), India (4 percent), New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan (3 percent each). This page provides the latest reported value for – Australia Exports – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

