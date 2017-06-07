Fiscal Expenditure in Australia decreased to 34009 AUD Million in April from 37250 AUD Million in March of 2017. Fiscal Expenditure in Australia averaged 13602.20 AUD Million from 1973 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 45954 AUD Million in June of 2012 and a record low of 790 AUD Million in September of 1973. Fiscal expenditure refers to the sum of government expenses, including spending on goods and services, investment and transfer payments like social security and unemployment benefits. Fiscal expenditure are part of government budget balance calculation. This page provides – Australia Fiscal Expenditure- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

Read Full Story