Foreign Exchange Reserves in Australia decreased to 79855 AUD Million in April from 79965 AUD Million in March of 2017. Foreign Exchange Reserves in Australia averaged 25970.48 AUD Million from 1969 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 84610 AUD Million in May of 2007 and a record low of 1126 AUD Million in December of 1969. In Australia, Foreign Exchange Reserves are the foreign assets held or controlled by the country central bank. The reserves are made of gold or a specific currency. They can also be special drawing rights and marketable securities denominated in foreign currencies like treasury bills, government bonds, corporate bonds and equities and foreign currency loans. This page provides – Australia Foreign Exchange Reserves – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

