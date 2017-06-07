Australia recorded a government budget surplus of 7831 AUD Million in April of 2017. Government Budget Value in Australia averaged -607.70 AUD Million from 1973 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 14307 AUD Million in April of 2007 and a record low of -23705 AUD Million in June of 2012. The government budget balance is the difference between government revenues and expenses. The budget is balanced when outlays equal to receipts, the country reports budget surplus when revenues are higher than expenses and deficit when expenses exceed the revenues. This page provides – Australia Government Budget Value – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

