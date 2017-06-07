Private Sector Credit in Australia remained unchanged at 0.40 percent in April from 0.40 percent in March of 2017. Private Sector Credit in Australia averaged 0.89 percent from 1976 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 2.90 percent in July of 1986 and a record low of -0.50 percent in July of 1992. In Australia, private sector credit refers to the month-over-month change of credit extended to the economy’s private sector for housing, personal and business expenditures. It includes securitisations. This page provides the latest reported value for – Australia Private Sector Credit – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

Read Full Story