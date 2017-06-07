Banks Balance Sheet in Canada increased to 5204390 CAD Million in March from 5145541 CAD Million in February of 2017. Banks Balance Sheet in Canada averaged 1023042.88 CAD Million from 1954 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 5237181 CAD Million in November of 2016 and a record low of 10516 CAD Million in April of 1954. This page provides – Canada Banks Balance Sheet – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

