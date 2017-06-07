Core Consumer Prices in Canada remained unchanged at 129.40 Index Points in April from 129.40 Index Points in March of 2017. Core Consumer Prices in Canada averaged 97.08 Index Points from 1984 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 129.40 Index Points in January of 2017 and a record low of 61.70 Index Points in January of 1984. This page provides – Canada Core Consumer Prices – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

