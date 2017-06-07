Core Inflation Rate in Canada increased 1.10 percent in April of 2017 over the same month in the previous year. Core Inflation Rate in Canada averaged 2.20 percent from 1984 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 5.40 percent in January of 1987 and a record low of 0 percent in June of 1984. In Canada, the core inflation rate tracks changes in prices that consumers pay for a basket of goods which excludes some volatile price items. This page provides – Canada Core Inflation Rate – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

