Cpi Housing Utilities in Canada increased to 137.90 Index Points in April from 137.70 Index Points in March of 2017. Cpi Housing Utilities in Canada averaged 93.46 Index Points from 1978 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 137.90 Index Points in April of 2017 and a record low of 39.10 Index Points in September of 1978. This page provides – Canada Cpi Shelter- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

