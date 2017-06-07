The transportation sub-index of the CPI basket in Canada increased to 133.20 Index Points in April of 2017 from 131.10 Index Points in March of 2017. Cpi Transportation in Canada averaged 58.26 Index Points from 1950 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 133.20 Index Points in April of 2017 and a record low of 10.90 Index Points in February of 1950. This page provides – Canada Cpi Transportation- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

