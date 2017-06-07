Cost of food in Canada decreased 1.10 percent in April of 2017 over the same month in the previous year. Food Inflation in Canada averaged 3.91 percent from 1951 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 20.18 percent in July of 1978 and a record low of -7.14 percent in December of 1952. This page provides the latest reported value for – Canada Food Inflation – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

Read Full Story