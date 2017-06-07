Canada Full Time Employment Change

Full Time Employment in Canada decreased by 31.20 in April of 2017. Full Time Employment in Canada averaged 12.84 Thousand from 1976 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 148.40 Thousand in May of 2006 and a record low of -145.10 Thousand in July of 2010. Full-time employment consists of persons who usually work 30 hours or more per week at their main or only job. This page provides the latest reported value for – Canada Full Time Employment – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

