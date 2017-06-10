Households Debt in Canada increased to 101 percent of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2016 from 100.60 percent of GDP in the third quarter of 2016. Households Debt To Gdp in Canada averaged 58.60 percent of GDP from 1969 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 101 percent of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2016 and a record low of 33.20 percent of GDP in the first quarter of 1969. This page provides – Canada Households Debt To Gdp- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

