The inflation rate in Canada was recorded at 1.60 percent in April of 2017. Inflation Rate in Canada averaged 3.16 percent from 1915 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 21.60 percent in June of 1920 and a record low of -17.80 percent in June of 1921. In Canada, the most important categories in the CPI basket are Shelter (27.5 percent of the total weight) and Transportation (19.3 percent). Food accounts for 16.1 percent; Household Operations, Furnishings and Equipment for 11.8 percent; Recreation, Education and Reading for 11.8 percent; Clothing and Footwear for 5.7 percent; Health and Personal Care for 5 percent; Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco Products for the remaining 3 percent. The CPI basket is reviewed every four years on the basis of household surveys. The current weights are based on spending patterns in 2009. This page provides – Canada Inflation Rate – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

Read Full Story