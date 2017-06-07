Retail Sales Ex Autos in Canada decreased to -0.20 percent in March from 0 percent in February of 2017. Retail Sales Ex Autos in Canada averaged 0.35 percent from 1991 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 3.30 percent in March of 1994 and a record low of -3.20 percent in April of 1994. Retail Sales Ex Autos report in Canada provides aggregated measure of sales of retail goods and services excluding the automobile sector over a period of a month. This page provides the latest reported value for – Canada Retail Sales Ex Autos MoM – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

