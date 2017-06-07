Retail Sales in Canada increased 6.90 percent in March of 2017 over the same month in the previous year. Retail Sales YoY in Canada averaged 4.51 percent from 1992 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 10.50 percent in December of 1997 and a record low of -6.50 percent in December of 2008. In Canada, the year-over-year change in Retail sales compares the aggregated sales of retail goods and services during a certain month to the same month a year ago. This page provides – Canada Retail Sales YoY – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

